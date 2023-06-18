8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting in south Springfield
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Box truck crash causes traffic backup on I-44 near Kansas Expressway after driver falls asleep...
Driver falls asleep, leading to box truck crash on I-44 in Springfield Friday morning
Watching a wind & hail threat with overnight storm chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms overnight & additional storm chances for your Sunday
The Beatles visited the Ozarks in 1964.
Ozarks Life Vault: The time The Beatles visited the Ozarks

Latest News

Greene County Assessor's Office
Greene County real estate value change notice: what it means and why you got one
Watching a wind & hail threat with overnight storm chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms overnight & additional storm chances for your Sunday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
Sertoma Duck Race Festival kicks off Friday night in Ozark, Mo.