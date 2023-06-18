Child killed after UTV rollover crash in eastern Missouri

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 10-year-old boy from Missouri has died after he was involved in a rollover UTV crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 12-year-old boy, from Valle Mines, Missouri, was driving the UTV in a field and attempted to make a U-turn causing it to roll over.

The 10-year-old boy, from Festus, Missouri, was the passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The UTV was not damaged and was driven from the scene.

