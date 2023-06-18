Fire fighter hurt battling fire that left family of 10 homeless

By Chris Carter
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A family of 10, including eight children, are homeless and a Brookland fire fighter was hurt after a Saturday evening fire destroyed a rural Craighead County home.

According to the Brookland Fire Department, it was called to a fully involved house fire on the 1500 block of County Road 963 around 6:15 Saturday evening. When the crews arrived, the entire house was full of flames.

The homeowner told K8 News that the home was under construction and crews were working on the home when the fire started. One of the construction workers said she saw smoke and heard a loud pop before seeing flames.

According to the homeowner, the family was at the park when the fire broke out.

The Brookland fire chief said a fire fighter had a broken foot and was taken to the hospital after part of the porch collapsed on him while he battled the fire. No one else was hurt.

Several animals were not hurt in the fire.

Fire fighters from Brookland, Jonesboro, Philadelphia and Lake City fire departments helped fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

