FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder with some additional rain for Father’s Day

Good Sunday morning, everyone. As advertised, we had rain and t-storms come in with some severe t-storm warnings for high wind gusts and some hail up to the size of quarters very early this morning. The storms did weaken as they progressed east and northeast across the Ozarks before sunrise this morning. Looking at our weather setup for today, our frontal system is actually falling apart over us while the upper-levels show the main upper low in charge of our skies today.

Frontal system collapsing on top of us (KY3)

Upper-level low in control of the skies today (KY3)

The upper-level low will keep us under mostly cloudy skies for the rest of today. While we don’t have to worry about any additional severe t-storms today, the low will allow for additional scattered showers and some t-storms at times for the day. Once they flare up again late this morning, they’ll continue to pop up until the low moves east early this evening. That’s when the rain chances will finally start to clear out.

Mostly cloudy skies & additional rain chances late this morning (KY3)

Scattered t-storms start heading east late this afternoon (KY3)

The additional rain chances for the rest of the day could range between a tenth to half an inch for most. Those that pick up on moderate to heavier downpours could push amounts between half an inch to almost an inch before we dry out by this evening.

Additional rain under an inch for most today (KY3)

Thanks to the clouds and rain chances today, we’ll have temperatures top out only in the upper 70s to near 80° before the day is all said and done.

Milder for Father's Day today (KY3)

After the rain chances clear out early this evening, returning mostly clear skies could open up the door to some Monday morning fog in spots across the Ozarks. If fog can develop, it shouldn’t be too dense as the morning drive gets going.

Some areas of fog possible for a quiet Monday morning (KY3)

After any morning fog quickly burns away, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies for your Monday with highs quickly bouncing back into the middle to some upper 80s across the Ozarks.

Mostly sunny skies return Monday (KY3)

Warming back up Monday (KY3)

The upper-level setup for the rest of the week consists of warmer air trying to build in from an upper-level high in northern Mexico and the southern United States. At the same time, we’ll watch the upper-level low over the southeastern United States. By Wednesday, Thursday and the upcoming weekend, it could come back toward us just enough to bring isolated to scattered rain chances back into the forecast.

An upper-level high and low battle it out for control of our weather this week (KY3)

Rain or shine, temperatures will stay mainly warm (if not a bit hot) through the week.

Trending mainly warm and above normal this week (KY3)

Highs will go from the upper 80s to near 90° Tuesday and Wednesday this week to a quick dip into the middle 80s by Thursday and Friday. The rest of next weekend is looking a little toasty with the numbers expected to head back into the lower to middle 90s for Saturday and next Sunday.

