FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks on Sunday morning.

The watch lasts until 4 a.m. It includes these counties.

Missouri:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

And in Arkansas, the counties include:

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking a line of storms packing heavy winds and large hail.

