FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks on Sunday morning.
The watch lasts until 4 a.m. It includes these counties.
Missouri:
- Barry, Mo.
- Barton, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
And in Arkansas, the counties include:
- Benton, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Carroll, Ark.
- Madison, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton, Ark.
- Searcy, Ark.
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking a line of storms packing heavy winds and large hail.
