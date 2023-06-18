FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks on Sunday morning.

The watch lasts until 4 a.m. It includes these counties.

Missouri:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.

And in Arkansas, the counties include:

  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking a line of storms packing heavy winds and large hail.

Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Police arrest teenager in deadly shooting in south Springfield
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Watching a wind & hail threat with overnight storm chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms overnight & additional storm chances for your Sunday
Box truck crash causes traffic backup on I-44 near Kansas Expressway after driver falls asleep...
Driver falls asleep, leading to box truck crash on I-44 in Springfield Friday morning
The Beatles visited the Ozarks in 1964.
Ozarks Life Vault: The time The Beatles visited the Ozarks

Latest News

Hay scams popping up
Greene County real estate value change notice: what it means and why you got one
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game...
Wainwright wins No. 198, Goldschmidt homers as the Cardinals beat the Mets to stop their slide
Kansas City Royals' Samad Taylor, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to...
Samad Taylor hits walk-off single in MLB debut as Royals beat Angels