FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine & warmer air returning Monday

Good Sunday evening, everyone. Even though we had to put up with rain chances off and on throughout our Father’s Day, it and rain throughout the weekend managed to bring some much-needed rainfall to the Ozarks. Much of the area picked up at least 3/4 of an inch of rain with some seeing less than that and others seeing totals over 3 inches before we calmed down this evening. The rain kept us cooler today with temperatures in the mid to some upper 70s for highs this afternoon. With our weather setup showing our surface system moving to the southeast and the upper-level low departing for the time being, we will see temperatures warm quickly in response to that starting Monday.

Frontal system working away from the Ozarks tonight (KY3)

Upper low departing for a little while tonight (KY3)

With skies turning mostly clear through this evening, moisture on the ground could result in some areas of fog to start Monday morning out. If that can develop, it should quickly start to burn away once we get past sunrise. Then, our entire Monday will stay dry and nice under mostly sunny skies.

Areas of fog under clearing skies overnight (KY3)

Mostly sunny skies Monday (KY3)

Tuesday looks just as nice with mostly clear skies in the morning and another day with mostly sunny skies lined up for us.

Mostly sunny again Tuesday (KY3)

Looking at the rest of the week, the departing upper-level low may not be completely done with us. I say that because even though an upper-level high will warm things up through the course of this week, the upper-level low wants to try and come back closer to the Ozarks from the southeast. If this setup holds, that could try to bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms favoring the eastern Ozarks Wednesday through Friday this week.

Minor rain chances by mid to late week (KY3)

By Saturday, the upper-level high will maintain enough control to keep us mostly sunny and hot across the Ozarks. By late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, a disturbance riding around the upper-level ridge could potentially bring a complex of storms into the Ozarks from the northwest. This is something that we’ll be watching closely as we continue through the course of the week.

Watching potential storm chances Sunday (KY3)

If these minor rain chances by late week and thunderstorms on Sunday can come on through, that could result in additional rain totals between half an inch to 1.5″ across the region.

Rain amounts could try to add up by next weekend (KY3)

Let’s talk about temperatures now. The clearing skies tonight and a light northwest breeze will allow temperatures to drop back into the lower to middle 60s for Monday morning. After sunrise, temperatures won’t waste any time climbing back into the middle to some upper 80s for the afternoon.

Warming back up for Monday (KY3)

Tuesday should trend a little warmer across the region. After morning lows in the middle 60s, highs should push into the upper 80s to about 90 degrees for Tuesday afternoon.

A little hot for Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Given the chance for partly sunny skies and some isolated showers and storms Wednesday through Friday, that should be enough to keep highs in the middle 80s across the Ozarks.

Warm this week before heating up this weekend (KY3)

Once we get into the weekend, it will feel like summer for sure with lows back near 70 and highs back in the lower 90s.

