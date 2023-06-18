Greene County motorcycle crash leaves one dead and one with serious injuries

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Greene County on Saturday.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on State Highway 266, two miles south of Bois De Arc, a little after 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say 75-year-old Loren Crowder and 63-year-old Kathryn Crowder where riding east, when their motorcycle ran off the road, then rolled and went airborn, before finally hitting a utility pole. Both of them were flown to a Springfield hospital, where Loren was later pronounced dead. Kathryn remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

This is Troop D’s 59th deadly crash in 2023.

