Greene County motorcycle crash leaves one dead and one with serious injuries

A motorcycle crash in Greene County leaves one dead and one with serious injuries.
A motorcycle crash in Greene County leaves one dead and one with serious injuries.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Greene County on Saturday.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on State Highway 266, two miles south of Bois De Arc, a little after 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say 75-year-old Loren Crowder and 63-year-old Kathryn Crowder where riding east, when their motorcycle ran off the road, then rolled and went airborn, before finally hitting a utility pole. Both of them were flown to a Springfield hospital, where Loren was later pronounced dead. Kathryn remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

This is Troop D’s 59th deadly crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting in south Springfield
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Box truck crash causes traffic backup on I-44 near Kansas Expressway after driver falls asleep...
Driver falls asleep, leading to box truck crash on I-44 in Springfield Friday morning
Watching a wind & hail threat with overnight storm chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms overnight & additional storm chances for your Sunday
The Beatles visited the Ozarks in 1964.
Ozarks Life Vault: The time The Beatles visited the Ozarks

Latest News

Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Police arrest teenager in deadly shooting in south Springfield
On Your Side: Missouri Department of Agriculture warns farmers of hay scams
Greene County Assessor's Office
Greene County real estate value change notice: what it means and why you got one
Watching a wind & hail threat with overnight storm chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms overnight & additional storm chances for your Sunday