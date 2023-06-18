Greene County real estate value change notice: what it means and why you got one

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Greene County, you may have noticed a piece of mail from the Greene County Assessor’s Office.

That mail is a real estate value change notice for 2023. The letter says that the property you own has increased in value, and the letter is to notify you that changes in the real estate values can affect property taxes and other values.

Greene County Aessor Brent Johnson says property reassessments occur every two years in the state of Missouri.

“We’re required to reassess all property, real property in the state of Missouri, and give it the market value as of January 1 of that year. And that’s every odd year. So the last time we did a reassessment was in 2021,” said Johnson.

His staff then goes through the list of reassessed properties and updates that information.

“We take the market information that we have, and then we calculate reassessment through a computerized mass appraisal system to come up with the fair market value for properties,” said Johnson.

His office provides Greene County residents with the fair market value, which gives residents the assessment rate for their properties. Johnson says residential is 19% of the market value, agriculture is 12%, and commercial is 32% of the market value.

“That information is then used by the taxing districts, the schools, fire districts, and libraries, to determine what their levy rates going to be. And they’ll set the levies on that, which then create your tax bill,” said Johnson.

Johnson says there is a process residents can do to appeal the property value.

“To appeal your property value, if you’re not happy with it, or if you have questions or concerns, there are a couple of different ways you can do that you can give us a call at the office and say, ‘I would like to have a discussion about my property repeal my property.’ You can also do it online,” said Johnson.

On the Greene County Assessor’s website, there is a big green button that says how to file an online appeal. Due to the Juneteenth holiday, the appeal deadline has been extended from June 19th to Tuesday, June 20th.

His team will then review the appeal and reevaluate the market in the area of your property. They then will provide a new decision, and if you are not happy with that one, you have until July 10 to go to the Board of Equalization to have a hearing with them.

“We do explain to our citizens and our residents that it’s a normal process, property values do increase, and they have been increasing over the past two years. And something to keep in mind, This is a two-year reassessment. So a lot of times people get upset, they’re saying, well, you’re raising my property by 10%. Over a year, it’s actually over a two-year period,” said Johnson.

Springfield realtor Richard Crabtree says most properties will see a higher number than they had two years ago, due to the state of the market.

“What we’re running into right now is our home values have shot up quite a bit, just due to a lack of inventory being on the market. You would think that with the interest rates being where they are right now, the latest rates have been hovering around 6%. But we were back into twos and threes, and the market was on fire. Prices were increasing and doing well. But we’ve seen the assessed value increase year after year after year,” said Crabtree.

The Greene County Assessor’s Office says senior citizens may qualify for a tax credit and can email propertytaxcredit@dor.mo.gov.

