Mizzou star receiver Luther Burden gives back through youth football game

Mizzou star wide receiver Luther Burden returned to his hometown to give back to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mizzou star wide receiver Luther Burden returned to his hometown to give back to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.

Burden hosted a youth football camp for kids in partnership with Imo’s Pizza.

The camp served as the official launch of Burden’s NIL sponsorship agreement with the St. Louis-based pizza chain.

A former club member, Burden said he is grateful that he is now in the position to give back to the place that helped him realize his dream.

“This place brings back a lot of joy. Just looking at them gives me flashbacks,” Burden said. “It’s a true blessing to be able to be in this position. I’m very grateful. Giving back to my community is always something I wanted to do as a little kid.”

“It is really rewarding to see a young person who has benefitted from the services and programs of the club take that experience and then make it that much more richer for the young people that are here today,” President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis Flint Fowler said.

Now an official Imo’s-sponsored spokesperson, Imo’s CEO Mark Miner said Burden represents exactly what the company stands for - a St. Louis star promoting the St. Louis brand.

“The brand Imo’s Pizza obviously to be associated with St. Louis things; that’s what we’re all about,” Miner said. “We have a lot of great things that are going on in St. Louis. It’s fantastic that Luther is a great football player, but he is equally as awesome off the field. He has come back to give St. Louis. That’s a really great thing to be associated with.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Police arrest teenager in deadly shooting in south Springfield
Additional rain chances today before sun returns Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder with some additional rain for Father’s Day
A motorcycle crash in Greene County leaves one dead and one with serious injuries.
Greene County motorcycle crash leaves one dead and one with serious injuries
The Beatles visited the Ozarks in 1964.
Ozarks Life Vault: The time The Beatles visited the Ozarks

Latest News

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. drops the ball after fielding a ground ball by...
Royals celebrate Father’s Day after dads trip to Miami
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game...
Wainwright wins No. 198, Goldschmidt homers as the Cardinals beat the Mets to stop their slide
Kansas City Royals' Samad Taylor, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to...
Samad Taylor hits walk-off single in MLB debut as Royals beat Angels
Mizzou star receiver Luther Burden gives back through youth football game
Mizzou star receiver Luther Burden gives back through youth football game