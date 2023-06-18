Police: 10 juveniles shot, one killed overnight in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left 10 juveniles shot, and one has been pronounced dead.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. A total of 10 juveniles were reported shot and one has been pronounced dead. Witnesses say the shooting took place inside one of the buildings. News 4 is working to learn more details of what unfolded, as well as the condition of the remaining nine victims.

A Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate the incident.

SLMPD and Mayor Jones are holding a press conference at noon to provide an update on the overnight shooting. It will take place at the Wohl Center located at 1515 N. Kingshighway, St. Louis MO 63113.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

