Police: 10 juveniles shot, one killed overnight in downtown St. Louis

SLMPD and Mayor Jones are holding a press conference at the Wohl Center at noon
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left 10 juveniles shot, and one has been pronounced dead.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. A total of 10 juveniles were reported shot and one has been pronounced dead. Witnesses say the shooting took place inside one of the buildings. News 4 is working to learn more details of what unfolded, as well as the condition of the remaining nine victims.

A Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate the incident.

SLMPD and Mayor Jones are holding a press conference at noon to provide an update on the overnight shooting. It will take place at the Wohl Center located at 1515 N. Kingshighway, St. Louis MO 63113.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Springfield officers investigate deadly shooting on S Virginia Thursday night.
Police arrest teenager in deadly shooting in south Springfield
Additional rain chances today before sun returns Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder with some additional rain for Father’s Day
A motorcycle crash in Greene County leaves one dead and one with serious injuries.
Greene County motorcycle crash leaves one dead and one with serious injuries
The Beatles visited the Ozarks in 1964.
Ozarks Life Vault: The time The Beatles visited the Ozarks

Latest News

Kids learning at the Springfield-Greene County Library
Springfield-Greene County Library encouraging families to keep kids learning over the summer
Springfield-Greene County Library encouraging families to keep kids learning over the summer
Additional rain chances today before sun returns Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder with some additional rain for Father’s Day
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. drops the ball after fielding a ground ball by...
Royals celebrate Father’s Day after dads trip to Miami