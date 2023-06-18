Royals celebrate Father’s Day after dads trip to Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Earlier this season, a fly ball off the bat of Bobby Witt Jr. headed toward a suite down the right field line of Globe Life Ballpark. With the Kansas City Royals in Arlington, Texas, to take on the Rangers, Witt Jr.’s father was among a host of family in attendance.

When the ball landed, it did so at the feet of the Royals shortstop’s father, Bobby Witt Sr., who had the ball signed by his son.

“Hit by Bobby Witt. Jr., caught by Bobby Witt Sr.,” the ball reads.

“Hey dad, wanna have a catch?” - Bobby Witt Jr. pic.twitter.com/9dS03zlkq2 — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2023

The moment in Texas was another that intertwines the baseball journey of the two Bobbys. And that continued last week in Miami, when a contingent of Royal dads made the trip to South Beach to join their sons for a dad’s week trip.

And while the outcome on the field wasn’t ideal -- Kansas City lost all three games to the Marlins -- the trip provided players an opportunity to share with their dads a glimpse of big league life.

“For (Mervyl Sr.) to be able to spend some time with us and see what we do on a daily basis it was really fun. We both had a blast,” said outfielder MJ Melendez, who, like Witt Jr., shares a name with his father Mervyl.

Melendez said his father has played a significant role in his journey to baseball’s biggest stage.

“Everything I can think of baseball-wise I’ve learned from him,” Melendez said. “He’s a great father for me, just teaching me how to be a man.”

The guidance and big league experience provided by the eldest Witt toward his son has paid some dividends. On Wednesday, Witt Jr. turned 23 years old. At this point of his career, he’s one of just eight players since 1969 to have tallied 30 home runs and 50 stolen bases before reaching that age.

“You see the game right now and there’s lots of young talent and I feel like he’s right there at the top,” Melendez said. “What he’s done so far in his career is really impressive and honestly I know he’s going to do even more. I think we’re just seeing a little bit of what he’s capable of doing.”

Before his son graced the highest level of baseball, Bobby Witt Sr. spent 16 years in the MLB, 11 of which with the Texas Rangers.

“It’s been great just because he’s been through it and done it,” Witt Jr. said. “He did it for a long time and he’s tried to keep me as poised as possible and just try to be myself each and every day. Coming in with a new, open mindset and just try to compete and try to learn every day.”

Seeing his father play for seven teams in a nearly two-decade major league career helped Witt Jr. understand the MLB lifestyle.

“Every day is a new day and (I) just try to work hard, stay humble, and have fun,” the Colleyville, Texas, native said of lessons learned from his father. “That’s the biggest key thing, and just enjoy every moment because you never know how long you have in this game.”

We're happy to have some Royal dads along with us on our trip to Miami! pic.twitter.com/YZL5pZz3mY — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 5, 2023

Among the fathers along for the trip to Miami was Brett Singer, father of Royals right-handed pitcher Brady Singer. The take your dad to work days for the Royals were the inverse of Singer’s childhood when he’d shadow his dad at work at a motorcycle dealership, picking up a hobby in the process.

“I grew up going to his work and watching him do his thing, so to be able to come along and watch me work was awesome,” said Singer, who owns a 4-6 record in 14 starts this season and is set to become a father himself. “I have a big passion for motorcycles, so growing up and watching him in that environment was really cool for me.”

The dads spent time following the players through their routine and joined them on the field at LoanDepot Park for batting practice and throwing sessions.

“It was incredible,” Witt Jr. said. “It may not have worked out with the wins, but it was great for our dads to see how we work and how we do things. It was a lot of fun, I think they really enjoyed it.”

