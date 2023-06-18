Springfield-Greene County Library encouraging families to keep kids learning over the summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Summer is in full swing, and kids are out of school for the warmer months. However, it’s important to keep your kids sharp and engaged, even when school is out for the season.

That’s why Springfield-Greene County Library is encouraging parents to take part in their programs to keep kids learning throughout the summer. Their biggest program is their summer reading program, according to youth services director, Stephanie Smallwood.

“Our biggest offer that we have for families is the summer reading program. So if you’re not familiar with that, we do some reading at the library for all ages, from newborns all the way through adults,” said Smallwood. “And that program for the youth program focuses on engaging activities, and also on reading time that children can do on their own, for whatever it is that they’re interested in to keep them engaged throughout the summer.”

The reading program is free and easy to sign up for, and children can get prizes when they complete the program. You can either sign up online or get a game board at the library locations.

Smallwood says it’s crucial to keep kids reading and learning over the summer, since they may not have an opportunity to practice their skills without school.

“We want to make sure that kids can stay engaged over the summer, so that they keep their reading skills strong so that they keep their learning going throughout the summer,” said Smallwood. “For many kids, if they’re not going to summer school or they’re not going to engaging places, that might be an opportunity to not read as much for some of them. So we want to make sure that kids are continuing those things.”

Smallwood encourages families to sign up for the library programs, but on top of that, encourages parents to keep the learning going at home as well. Most importantly, Smallwood wants parents to remember to keep it fun and engaging.

“Keeping that balance is really what our brains need as they’re growing and keeping it fun. That’s really, really important. No kid wants to spend their summer sitting down and doing multiplication tables or anything but if you can make it fun and enjoyable. There’s so much learning that’ll happen on multiple levels,” said Smallwood.

If you’re interested in signing up for the library’s summer reading program, you can do so here.

