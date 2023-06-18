On Your Side: Missouri Department of Agriculture warns farmers of hay scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, more than 90% of counties in the state are experiencing some drought.

Chris Chinn is the director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture. She said there’s one more problem hay scams.

”This is a brand new game that we’ve never seen before in the agriculture industry in Missouri,” said Chinn.

Chinn said the drought brought these to light.

“Because we’re in a drought, there’s not a lot of hay out here,” said Chinn.

She said the hay scam started this year, coming from the ongoing drought here in Missouri.

“Have made payment through a wire payment system and have never received delivery of that hay,” said Chinn.

Officials with the department said over a dozen farmers have reached out. Chinn said hay costs $100 to $125 for a big round bale. Chin said most of the scams come from Facebook.

“Most of the people who were calling were so distraught and upset,” said Chinn.

She said if you see this, immediately call the police and notify them. Chinn encourages farmers to go to a bank and get cashier’s checks when buying hay or get hay from people they know.

She said it’s already hard for farmers, so be on the lookout.

“They’re just trying to make sure they have enough feed to get into next spring,” said Chinn. “A lot of our cattlemen and women are having to make tough decisions.”

Contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture at this number if you think you found a scammer.

573 751 7766.

