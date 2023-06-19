Branson hotels adjust staffing strategies to meet summer demands

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As the season kicks off in Branson, the influx of visitors is evident in the bustling traffic.

Local hoteliers are optimistic about improved staffing levels post-pandemic and are implementing strategies to ensure the continued return of both guests and employees season after season.

Thousand Hills Resort Hotel, one of the largest lodging establishments in the area, recognizes the critical importance of its staff.

Savannah Snyder, the executive housekeeper, emphasized, “Staff to us is our most important, and we’d be devastated if we lost them.”

In an effort to attract and retain talent, Thousand Hills Resort Hotel and its parent company, Danner Enterprises, have filled approximately 400 positions across their various properties.

Despite the company’s satisfaction with this achievement, there are still 30 positions yet to be filled. However, the company is proud of the progress they have made, with hiring becoming less challenging in recent years.

Improved recruitment strategies, including a job center, prompt responses, and a focus on fostering a positive work culture, have contributed to their success.

Another local hotel, Rosebud Hotel, owned by Mike Patel, has seen an improvement in staffing compared to the previous season.

Patel reported being only seven staff members short of being fully staffed, a significant improvement from the 12 positions vacant last year. However, challenges remain, particularly in the housekeeping department.

To address this, Rosebud Hotel has relied on the support of family members to help fill the gaps. Patel’s high school-aged sons have even taken up summer jobs at the hotel.

“They always help us. They are probably doing the work of 3 or 4 employees by themselves,” he says.

For both hotels, having adequate staffing levels is crucial to enhancing the guest experience.

Thousand Hills, says they have utilized third-party vendors to address staffing shortages when they’ve needed it.

Thousand Hills, in particular, has leveraged third-party vendors to fill housekeeping positions, while Rosebud Hotel has outsourced laundry services, allowing their in-house staff to focus exclusively on preparing rooms for check-ins.

Additionally, Rosebud Hotel has adjusted check-in times to 4 or 5 p.m. to accommodate their staffing capabilities, while still offering guests the convenience of later check-out times.

The Branson hospitality industry continues to adapt and innovate in response to the challenges of staffing during peak seasons. Thousand Hills Resort Hotel and Rosebud Hotel are proactively addressing these concerns, implementing creative solutions, and focusing on employee retention to ensure guests have a memorable stay in the heart of Branson.

