Convoy of Hope responds to severe weather in Florida and Texas

Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Devastation hit southern states last Thursday when a tornado ripped through Texas, and flooding struck Florida.

In Perryton, Texas, the tornado killed three people, and at least 50 others injured. In Longview, Texas, a power plant was knocked out, causing a power outage that could last up to ten days.

Springfield’s Convoy of Hope has sent essential relief supplies for the survivors in Texas during this hard time.

“We’ve sent food and water there, tarps and a lot of cleaning supplies so that they can begin to piece their lives back together,” says Convoy’s Vice President of Public Engagement Ethan Forhetz.

In Florida, flash floods have swept through homes, causing 84,000 people to lose power. Convoy says they have also sent relief kits there, but the main need is cleaning supplies.

“What we’ve sent there is a lot of cleaning supplies, because anybody who has been through a flash flood knows that the water quickly gets up in your house, causing a lot of damage and dirt, and then it quickly moves out, and you’re stuck with the mess,” Forhetz says.

Forhetz says the disaster team is always on standby in case Texas or Florida needs any more supplies, and are constantly on the phone with partners in the area, cities, and churches.

“Our group of Disaster Services members are really like firefighters, they’re waiting for the bell to ring. And that’s when they move these vehicles out. They send supplies wherever they need to go, just to help the people as much as they can in the wake of a catastrophe.”

