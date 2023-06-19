Fair Play is bringing back its fire department after over a decade without one

FAIR PLAY, Mo. (KY3) - The rural town of Fair Play has not had a fire department since the early 2000′s, according to Dakota French, who is both the police chief and new fire chief of the town.

“Our goal was to increase response time and just get a fire department back into the community,” French said.

French used to work at the Southern Dallas County Fire Department in Buffalo. When he later moved to Fair Play, he decided to take a stand and help rebuild the town, one building at a time.

“I reached out to some of my contacts at Southern Dallas County and asked about a fire truck they had,” he said.

The Southern Dallas County Fire Department sold their yellow fire truck to the newly formed Fair Play Fire Department, on top of donating other equipment to the cause.

French said other rural fire departments nearby have also donated fire helmets, hydrants, and more to help Fair Play start anew. He said even though the town is small, the need for fire and police safety is evident.

“Last year just in this city, we had over 5 structure fires which is a lot for a small community,” French said. “We have two big highways that are also prone to lots of motor vehicle accidents.”

He said with the new department, the response times will become much faster. The new fire department will be entirely volunteer-based, and French said there’s enough interest for it to operate.

“Currently we’ve had seven people wanting to be volunteer firefighters,” he said. “We even have people on our city council who want to help out, that’s how much they support our community.”

The Fair Play Mayor, Dewey Rumfelt, said when the town lost its original fire department, it relied solely on Central Polk County to respond. While Central Polk helped Fair Play for years, Mayor Rumfelt said it’s time for Fair Play to rebuild its own team of firefighters. He also said the fire department will just be the start of a change in his rural town.

“The town has just been so impoverished,” Rumfelt said.

Fair Play received grants from the federal government to further rebuild the community. According to Rumfelt, the town received 4.4 million dollars for wastewater, 5 million for freshwater, and one hundred thousand dollars for leadline inventory. He also said they received multiple grants for their safety departments.

“We need to do it, it’s a foundation for our community,” Rumfelt said. “We’re going to do the best we can to move our community forward.”

The man that spearheaded the work, Dakota French, said he’s excited to wear both hats as the police and fire chief for the small town he loves so much.

“I love this community, I love being here, and I appreciate this city for what they’ve done,” French said.

If you would like to follow along with Fair Play’s progress in restoring the town, visit their Facebook page.

