FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today and for much of this week

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. After rain and storm chances this past weekend, we’re getting a break from any active weather today to start the new work week across the Ozarks. The rain resulted in some areas of fog this morning. After that burned away, we enjoyed mostly sunny skies so far today with no immediate systems at the surface on the way. Upstairs, the jet stream shows the upper-level that brought the rain in on Sunday to our east. That has allowed an upper-level high to keep us quiet for today.

No systems at the surface immediately on the way (KY3)

Upper-level high in control of our weather today (KY3)

With mostly sunny skies locked in for the rest of the day and a light breeze out of the north, we’ll see highs back into the middle to some upper 80s across the Ozarks this afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies in control today (KY3)

Warm for Monday afternoon (KY3)

With clear skies, a light breeze and some moisture still on the ground, it wouldn’t be surprising if some areas of fog developed overnight to start your Tuesday morning out once again. If any fog develops, it will burn away quickly with mostly sunny skies back in control for Tuesday. That will take temperatures from lows in the middle 60s to afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Some of you could approach 90° before Tuesday afternoon is all said and done.

Patchy fog for a few spots Tuesday morning (KY3)

Upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday (KY3)

Through the middle of the week, we’ll keep an eye on our recently departed upper-level low to our east. Even though it will stay to our east, it could come back close enough to us to bring a few isolated showers for the far eastern Ozarks on Wednesday and a few isolated t-storms on Thursday.

Upper-low with slim rain chances midweek (KY3)

Overall, the outlook stays mainly dry and warm. With partly sunny skies and a little influence from the upper-level low, we’ll see highs drop back near average into the middle 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. With the summer season kicking off Wednesday, morning, we’ll see summer heat eager to return by the weekend.

Warm through midweek before heating up this weekend (KY3)

With the upper-level high gaining control once again by Friday and Saturday, that will keep us quiet and hot to start the weekend out.

Hot & dry Saturday (KY3)

However, the shifting ridge wants to allow a storm system to come into the Ozarks for Sunday. While much of Saturday night looks dry, a frontal system may send rain and t-storm chances our way for Sunday morning before drying out by the afternoon. If our slim rain chances can show up Wednesday and Thursday, that and Sunday’s rain chances could push future rain amounts between a quarter of an inch to an inch in total across the area.

Watching a system with storm chances Sunday (KY3)

Little rain this week before storms this weekend (KY3)

Rain or shine, our first weekend of the summer season will be a hot one. After Friday’s highs near 87°, we’ll see lower 90s take over for Saturday and Sunday. It will be mild each weekend morning with those numbers right around 70°.

Heating up for the weekend ahead (KY3)

