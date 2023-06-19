Greene County man drug by car near Marshfield; later arrested

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County man was arrested but after he was drug and hit by a car Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 9:45 p.m. on Genetti Lane near Marshfield, 20-year-old Tylinn White of Springfield was clinging to the undercarriage of a 2014 Ford Expedition.

The Ford was driving, and White lost his grip. He was then run over by the car. The driver of the car is a 36-year-old woman from Marshfield.

According to the crash report, after being checked out by medical staff, White was released to Greene County deputies. There was a warrant for his arrest.

According to online court documents, White is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and stealing for an incident on June 14.

