Horror at Springfield haunted house after vandals damage over $1,000 worth of property

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The owner of a popular haunted house woke up to a scary sight Saturday morning when he found broken locks, windows, and even pulled down barbed wire at both the Hotel of Terror and the Dungeons of Doom.

Sterling Mathis says it’s a problem he just doesn’t need right now.

“It makes you angry, it makes me angry,” said Mathis. “I don’t need to be fixing windows and you know, hunting down people that have destroyed my stuff. I don’t need to be doing that. I want to come here, I want to have something fun for them to come and go through and have a good time. Not destroy stuff.”

After he noticed the damage, he checked his many security cameras both at the Dungeon and the Hotel of Terror when he saw teenagers trying to break into both the hotel and the Dungeon. Mathis says he just wants the kids to be held responsible.

“I believe that there’s no consequences for the crime,” said Mathis. “If a kid breaks a window, he needs to, you know, to pay for that window, he needs to go get a job and pay for that window. If they painted on my buildings, they need to go by pay and fix what they did.”

Mathis says for any other business owners out there, there’s an investment you should be making.

“The cameras are the best investment I’ve done from myself, you know, you put some cameras out there,” said Mathis. “And you can find them with the cameras, you know, if no cameras, I would, you know, just come up here and I would have to do all this myself. But every time something happens here, I have it on foot on video”

Mathis says after a Facebook post that has since been taken down he knows the names of the teens involved and is planning on sharing the information with police. He says he hopes that they’ll learn from the consequences of their actions.

“Because you know, it starts here, you know, it starts with a broken window or throwing a rock at somebody or whatever,” said Mathis. “But if they continue these things, they’re going to end up in jail or worse. You know, because I mean, if they break into somebody’s house and come flying through the window or something and somebody in there is armed. I mean, it’s over for him, and they’ve wasted their entire life on stupid things trying to get a thrill.”

Mathis says he has installed new barbed wire around the facility and has implemented other security measures that he hopes don’t have to be used.

