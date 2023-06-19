Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislative leaders have warned Kansans to remain wary of their mail while picking it up out of their mailboxes as the investigation continues into more than 100 reports of white powder-laced letters.

On Monday, June 19, Kansas Republican leaders say that while there has been a small amount of good news to come out of the investigation into more than 100 letters that contained white powder mailed to elected officials in the Sunflower State, the week has certainly been stressful.

“At this point, it appears over 100 elected state and legislative officials have received threatening letters filled with a suspicious powdery substance,” said the legislators. “Thankfully, the KDHE is saying the substance is presumptively negative for any biologicals.”

Kansans have been urged to remain vigilant and cautious as they open their mail as the case continues to develop.

“While this is certainly good news, it has nonetheless been a stressful last few days for our families and other citizens impacted by this cowardly attempt to intimidate the legislature,” the statement reads.

Legislative leaders did take the time to thank emergency officials involved in the wide process of safely retrieving the envelopes. They also remain hard at work to find those behind the act.

“While we don’t yet know who is behind this threat, our members will not be intimidated by extremists who look to undermine the will of the people we were elected to serve,” the leaders warned. “We appreciate all of the prayers and support we’ve received from our Kansas communities and will continue to stand strong together to move forward.”

As the investigation remains ongoing officials have asked that all questions be sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Officials have not released any information about possible suspects and have not identified the victims. They also have not released a possible motive.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

