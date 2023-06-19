Missouri Powerlifter competing in Berlin at Special Olympics World Games

26-year-old Charlie Phillips will compete in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games as a member of the USA powerlifting team.(Special Olympics Missouri)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charlie Phillips, a 26-year-old powerlifter from Savannah, MO, will compete this Friday, June 23 in Berlin’s Special Olympics World Games.

Phillips started his Special Olympics career 15 years ago with Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA). After competing on SOPA’s track team at the 2010 Special Olympics USA Games, Phillips and his family moved to Missouri.

Competing for Special Olympics Missouri (SOMA), Phillips returned to the USA Games in 2018 as a powerlifter.

Throughout his time in Special Olympics, Phillips has participated in a wide range of sports. In addition to track and powerlifting, he has also competed in basketball, soccer, and flag football.

Phillips arrived in Berlin on June 12 and has been sightseeing and training in preparation for the Games. This past Saturday, he and his teammates attended the Opening Ceremony at Olympic Stadium.

During the USA Team Trials, Phillips had the best performance among his teammates in two events, squatting 182.5 kg and deadlifting 227.5 kg. During the Special Olympics World Games, he will be competing in men’s squat, men’s deadlift, men’s bench press, and men’s combined squat, bench press, and deadlift.

The Special Olympics USA team has 133 athletes and Unified partners, 38 coaches and 23 delegation members. The athletes and Unified partners will be participating in 14 of the 26 sports offered in the 2023 Games. More information on the USA team, including bios for the competing athletes, can be found online at Special Olympics USA.

ESPN’s family of networks will be broadcasting the Games, including Phillips’s powerlifting events. Results can be found on the Special Olympics World Games website.

