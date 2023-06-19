Police: Man arrested after quadruple homicide in Idaho home

FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.
FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.(MGN)
By Brittany Cooper and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/Gray News) — Police arrested a man believed to be connected to a quadruple homicide inside of a home in Idaho, KMVT reports.

Idaho State Police say a 911 call revealed four people were killed inside a home at the 500 block of West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Shoshone County dispatch center.

Law enforcement arrived to find the bodies and detained a 31-year-old man believed to be connected to the crime.

The Kellogg Police Department requested Idaho State Police to investigate the homicides.

Police believe there is no additional threat to the community.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A motorcycle crash in Greene County leaves one dead and one with serious injuries.
Greene County motorcycle crash leaves one dead and one with serious injuries
On Your Side: Missouri Department of Agriculture warns farmers of hay scams
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight downtown shooting
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Latest News

Kici Ashton, 3, waves a Juneteenth sign from a car while riding in the annual Galveston...
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
Fair Play is bringing back its fire department after over a decade without one
With nearly full sunshine, highs will warm into the middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hotter temps this week
Warming up this week