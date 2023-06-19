Queen of Clean: Removing underarm stains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to remove underarm stains from clothes.

About this Tip: Quick, natural way to remove sweat stains and underarm stains.

How to:

1. Here’s an easy way to remove those nasty yellow circles under the arms of white tops and shirts.

2. Soak in a solution of ½ - Cup of baking soda & 1 Gallon of cold water.

3. Soak for 2 hours and then let air dry.

6. For extra help, lay white clothes in the sun to dry.

7. The baking soda will lift the stains.

8. Switch to all-natural Crystal Deodorant to avoid this issue altogether. Buy at drug stores and health stores. In drug stores, it is usually on the bottom shelf of the deodorant area. This will eliminate all underarm stains, has no fragrance, and is suitable for men and women.

Another option is Meat Tenderizer.

Wet the stained area and sprinkle it with a meat tenderizer. Let soak for several hours. Rinse with cool water, work in some baking soda, and launder as usual.

Linda Says: Work smarter, not harder. Allow the spot removers to sit for enough time to remove the stains. Repeat if needed.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.