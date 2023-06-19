Search suspended for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff and Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A search for a missing person at Lake of the Ozarks has been suspended.

Officials with the Mid-County Fire Protection District tell KY3 they received a call at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a person went underwater near the Grand Glaize Bridge, and never came back up. Rescuers searched the water, but had to suspend the search after sunset because of debris in the water.

Officials say the Missouri State Highway Patrol will resume the search Monday morning.

