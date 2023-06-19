Springfield Cardinals close to finishing light upgrades at Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals have been working on upgrades to Hammons Field for some time now, and some of those upgrades are almost complete.

Many of the upgrades have to do with keeping the field in line with Minor League Baseball requirements, according to Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter.

“We’re very excited to be able to partner with the city with them owning the stadium to start improving the stadium both for the requirements in order to have a minor league stadium, but also for fan improvement,” said Reiter.

Some of the smaller improvements include upgrades to the visiting clubhouse, sprinkler changes, and padding additions to the staircases around the dugouts.

However, one of the biggest and most noticeable changes will be lighting up the field during the Fourth of July.

“When you show up anytime after July 4, you’ll actually see the LED lights. And what’s really great about them is it’s part of it’s the speed as you can turn the lights off and on. But it also going to be Color Elements. So when there’s a home run that can be fun and flashing. So we’re really excited about what it means for the players on the field, but also what it means for the fans,” said Reiter.

Reiter says that the Cardinals are excited to unveil these upgrades for fans, especially those who have been enjoying the Cardinals games for years.

“I think that with the LED lights it’s going to be so visible and how much better they are, and the fun that creates. So I think for someone that’s been here for 19 years, whether it’s working here, whether it’s being a fan here, it’s going to be fun to see our stadium improved for everybody,” said Reiter.

More improvements will also be coming to the stadium, with some not being unveiled until next year.

“We’re looking at a new seating project that we hope to debut in 2024. And then there’s kind of some fun stuff when it relates to the kid areas,” said Reiter.

You’ll be able to catch those new LED lights at Hammons Field starting the Fourth of July.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.