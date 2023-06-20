Ameren Missouri to add solar power to more than 95,000 homes

Ameren Missouri to add solar power to more than 95,000 homes
Ameren Missouri to add solar power to more than 95,000 homes
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Missouri powers up plans to provide new solar power for more than 95,000 houses.

The company said this is part of a push to get away from generating energy from coal.

To make it happen, Ameren will build four solar farms; one will be built in Cass County, Illinois, in Beardstown.

In Missouri, there will be one built in Vandalia, Warren County and Bowling Green.

When complete, Ameren said that the $200 million project looks to save 588,000 tons of emissions annually.

Construction will create more than 900 jobs. These projects are expected to be completed over the next three years.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pappy's Place
“I want the right person to buy it.” Historic Springfield restaurant goes on the market
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Death row inmate convicted of killing Lebanon, Mo., couple in 2010 dies
Legendary rocker Alice Cooper will appear in Springfield on his Too Close for Comfort...
Legendary rocker Alice Cooper announces tour stop in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

Why the city of Nixa will not accept payments through its utilities payment system next few days
Nixa School Board bans four books after special meeting
A weekly look at what is going around medical clinics across the Ozarks.
What’s Going Around: Migraine headaches
What's Going Around: Migraine headaches
Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s across the Ozarks today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Holding steady as we start summer