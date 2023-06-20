Ameren Missouri to add solar power to more than 95,000 homes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Missouri powers up plans to provide new solar power for more than 95,000 houses.

The company said this is part of a push to get away from generating energy from coal.

To make it happen, Ameren will build four solar farms; one will be built in Cass County, Illinois, in Beardstown.

In Missouri, there will be one built in Vandalia, Warren County and Bowling Green.

When complete, Ameren said that the $200 million project looks to save 588,000 tons of emissions annually.

Construction will create more than 900 jobs. These projects are expected to be completed over the next three years.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.