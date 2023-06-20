Death row inmate convicted of killing Lebanon, Mo., couple in 2010 dies

POTOSI, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Corrections reports a man on death row for killing a Lebanon, Mo., couple in 2010 has died.

Prison officials say an autopsy will be conducted on Jesse Driskell, 43, of Lebanon.

A judge sentenced Jesse Driskell, of Lebanon, in 2013 for killing Johnnie Wilson, 82, and Coleen Wilson, 76. Investigators say the couple had just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary when they confronted Driskill while burglarizing their house.

The Missouri Supreme Court upheld his conviction in 2021.

