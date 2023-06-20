Firework tents can legally sell fireworks on Tuesday with a valid permit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website, firework permit holders can legally sell to the public from June 20 to July 10 and from December. 20 to January. 2 of the next year.

The website states the Missouri Division of Fire Safety issues permits to more than 1,500 seasonal retailers in order to sell consumer fireworks to the public.

Arnold Compton, the owner of Compton’s Fireworks on W. Sunshine, has been in the fireworks business for over 30 years.

He said although many offices are closed on Monday due to the federal holiday, he doesn’t expect vendors to sell without a valid permit. Compton said seasonal firework tents must have an inspection before selling to the public.

“The inspection is for public safety, for my safety,” Compton said. “They’re looking at the wiring circuits, the lighting, the aisle ways, the exits, and things that would be important should you have a rare incident.”

Compton further elaborated that seasonal firework sellers in the area must pass their inspection from Greene County Planning and Zoning in order to start the sale season.

As for the prices of fireworks, Compton said there was a huge demand during COVID times, but supplying fireworks was extremely tough.

“Supply was dropping off since countries like China weren’t able to produce firework products,” he said. “Now that is correcting itself a little bit...but the prices are still high.”

Compton said shipping fireworks during the pandemic was a huge problem.

“The shipping alone was running about $8,000 or $9,000 before the pandemic, and during the pandemic, it shot all the way up to over $40,000 for one container.”

Compton said the shipping problem is also starting to subside and each season has been getting a little better. He said fireworks sales will be their busiest on July 3 and July 4.

A firework wholesaler and owner of Dynomite Fireworks in Seymour, Anthony Kelly, said wholesalers like himself are seeing similar trends with it becoming easier to supply products and prices are also starting to trend down.

You can start buying fireworks from seasonal tents starting on Tuesday but be aware that some businesses might not be open until later in the week if not inspected in time.

Compton said his business is scheduled for an inspection Wednesday morning so he hopes to have the tent up and running by then. If you would like to see specifics on permitting and licensing or who is eligible to sell fireworks, visit the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.

