FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quite warm today with summer heat this weekend

Good Tuesday afternoon, everyone. It was milder this morning to start things out across the Ozarks. That milder start with plenty of quiet weather today and our weather setup means we’ll stay quite warm for today. While no big systems are on the way in at the surface, the upper-levels show the ridge centered over the U.S./Mexico border in control. While the upper-level high is keeping the pure summer heat down in Texas, it has pushed our jet stream to the northeast of the area.

No big systems at the surface immediately on the way (KY3)

Upper-level high in control again today (KY3)

That means temperatures will stay very warm this afternoon with skies staying sunny for much of the area. Given the amount of sunshine for the rest of the day, the UV index is coming in at a 10 for today. With the index that high, unprotected skin outside could burn in as little as 10 minutes.

Quiet & mainly sunny today (KY3)

Very high UV index for outdoor plans today (KY3)

After a quiet evening and night with clear skies in place, I’m expecting some partly sunny skies to return to parts of the Ozarks tomorrow during the day. Along with that, I can’t rule out a slim chance for a handful of showers favoring the eastern Ozarks along and east of U.S. Highway 63 by the afternoon.

Slim chance for showers Wednesday (KY3)

Those slim rain chances Wednesday would be due to our upper-level low (the same one that gave us a stormy Sunday) edging just close enough to the Ozarks on our Wednesday. That low will start working away from the region again for Thursday and Friday. That will keep us dry and allow the warmer air to stay in place as well.

Dry to start the weekend out (KY3)

While the upper-level high continues to send some summer heat our way by Saturday, an upper-level wave and an approaching front from the northwest will start to bring scattered rain and t-storm chances back to the Ozarks. The timing of arrival looks to be Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. Since the front wants to take its time passing through, periods of rain and t-storms look possible for Sunday before we dry things out by Monday morning.

Rain chances picking up late Saturday (KY3)

Periods of rain possible Sunday (KY3)

While the slim rain chances Wednesday won’t leave any meaningful rainfall behind, the weekend rain chances could potentially bring another quarter of an inch to over an inch of rain in total before we dry out by early next week.

Rain chances could add up by the weekend (KY3)

Let’s talk about temperatures now. With sunny skies and a light breeze for the vast majority of the area, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon.

Quite warm, even a little hot, for today (KY3)

After another mild night with lows in the middle 60s, more partly sunny skies and a northeast breeze will cool us down slightly for Wednesday. It will still be a warm day with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Slightly cooler but still warm for Wednesday (KY3)

While the temperature trend keeps us near average with middle to upper 80s for highs Thursday and Friday, lower to middle 90s still look likely for Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Staying quite warm for today & the next few days (KY3)

While temperatures behind our weekend storm system could briefly drop back into the upper 80s next Monday, long-range indications point want to push the numbers well into the 90s for the middle of next week. Given how this could change, we’ll keep an eye on that part of the forecast over the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.