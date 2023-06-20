Former Missouri State Rep., World War II veteran Chuck Wooten dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community is mourning the death of former World War II veteran turned politician Chuck Wooten. He was 95 years old.

Wooten served in World War II. Several decades later, he turned to public service. He was elected to the Springfield City Council in the 1980s, serving as may pro tempore. In 1988, Wooten won his first of five terms representing Springfield in the Missouri Legislature.

“They’ll never be an equal, veteran, public servant & cheerleader for the Ozarks. There would be no national cemetery off 65 but for Chuck,” wrote former Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long on Twitter.

It's with a heavy heart to inform you that my former @933KWTO radio sidekick.buddy, pal & good friend Chuck Wooten passed away this morning. They'll never be an equal, #Veteran, public servant & cheerleader for the Ozarks. There would be no national cemetery off 65 but for Chuck — Billy Long (@auctnr1) June 20, 2023

He also served as a radio host on KWTO with Long. In 2013, Wooten served on the Missouri Veterans Commission.

