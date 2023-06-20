Former Missouri State Rep., World War II veteran Chuck Wooten dies

Courtesy: Former State Sen. Jay Wasson's Office
Courtesy: Former State Sen. Jay Wasson's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community is mourning the death of former World War II veteran turned politician Chuck Wooten. He was 95 years old.

Wooten served in World War II. Several decades later, he turned to public service. He was elected to the Springfield City Council in the 1980s, serving as may pro tempore. In 1988, Wooten won his first of five terms representing Springfield in the Missouri Legislature.

“They’ll never be an equal, veteran, public servant & cheerleader for the Ozarks. There would be no national cemetery off 65 but for Chuck,” wrote former Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long on Twitter.

He also served as a radio host on KWTO with Long. In 2013, Wooten served on the Missouri Veterans Commission.

