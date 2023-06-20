Group gathers signatures to place same-sex marriage question on Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A citizen-initiated petition is circulating to collect signatures to be placed on the 2024 statewide ballot to repeal a 2004 amendment to Missouri’s Constitution defining marriage as exclusively between a man and a woman.
“That to be valid and recognized in this state, a marriage shall exist only between a man and a woman,” the Missouri Constitution reads.
The amendment no longer holds any function in Missouri law, as a Supreme Court decision and federal law established the right to same-sex marriage. The petition seeks to remove the line from Missouri’s constitution.
Sen. Greg Razer, a Jackson County Democrat, is the only sitting member of his chamber who is openly gay. He notes that since same-sex marriage has been federally legal, the status quo has changed in the minds of the majority of Americans.
“People have seen what America looks like with same-sex marriage, and guess what, straight people can still get married,” Razer quipped. “Nothing changed. Except we get the right to pursue happiness in that way.”
Overall support for same-sex marriage in the U.S. has grown significantly in the past couple of decades, according to data compiled by Gallup. Polling shows the wide gap between those older and younger than 50 years. Nearly 9-out-of-10 Americans aged 18-to-29 support same-sex marriage, but among those older than 50, acceptance is closer to 50-60%.
The petition to place a question on the November 2024 statewide ballot would require more than 170,000 signatures to be collected, verified, and submitted by May 6, 2024.
