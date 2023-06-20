Hillcrest grad and 1987 World Series champ turned MLB broadcaster, George Frazier, passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - George Fraizer, a longtime color analyst and former MLB pitcher, has died. He was 68.

Frazier served as the voice of the Colorado Rockies from 1998-2015. Before stopping in Denver, he spent 10 years as a Major League pitcher, winning a World Series with the Twins in 1987.

Frazier, born in Oklahoma, also attended Hillcrest High School in Springfield.

“He has a lot of friends in this game, there’s no doubt. And I can see why,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

According to the MLB website, Frazier’s tenure overlapped with some of the best moments in franchise history, including the 2007 “Rocktober” team that went to the World Series. He saw seven of the 10 years of Hall of Famer Larry Walker’s Rockies career and the first five years of Charlie Blackmon’s career.

