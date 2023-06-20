Hillcrest grad and 1987 World Series champ turned MLB broadcaster, George Frazier, passes away

Colorado Rockies television color analyst George Frazier waves to crowd during his retirement...
Colorado Rockies television color analyst George Frazier waves to crowd during his retirement ceremony before the Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - George Fraizer, a longtime color analyst and former MLB pitcher, has died. He was 68.

Frazier served as the voice of the Colorado Rockies from 1998-2015. Before stopping in Denver, he spent 10 years as a Major League pitcher, winning a World Series with the Twins in 1987.

Frazier, born in Oklahoma, also attended Hillcrest High School in Springfield.

“He has a lot of friends in this game, there’s no doubt. And I can see why,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

According to the MLB website, Frazier’s tenure overlapped with some of the best moments in franchise history, including the 2007 “Rocktober” team that went to the World Series. He saw seven of the 10 years of Hall of Famer Larry Walker’s Rockies career and the first five years of Charlie Blackmon’s career.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
On Your Side: Missouri Department of Agriculture warns farmers of hay scams
A motorcycle crash in Greene County leaves one dead and one with serious injuries.
Greene County motorcycle crash leaves one dead and one with serious injuries
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight downtown shooting

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home...
Cardinals activate Nootbaar from injured list
Arkansas baseball lands four out of the transfer portal
FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22,...
Royals partner with Tico Sports to produce Spanish-language broadcasts
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. drops the ball after fielding a ground ball by...
Royals celebrate Father’s Day after dads trip to Miami