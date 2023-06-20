“I want the right person to buy it.” Historic Springfield restaurant goes on the market

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Historic Springfield restaurant Pappy’s Place went on the market Monday for $500,000.

Pappy’s was sold to Susan and Wayne Rader. Wayne passed away in January of 2023, and for Susan, the past six months have become too much for her to handle.

“Wayne was very charismatic, larger than life type personality. I was the little worker bee. Now it’s all on me. I love it. I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like not getting up in the morning and not having to come over here. It’s just time. It’s not because the business is failing. The business is doing better than ever. I just can’t do it by myself,” said Rader.

The duo bought Pappy’s in an auction in 2019. The Raders worked hard to breathe new life into the building that’s been housing restaurants since the turn of the 20th century.

They wanted to make sure the longtime customers, whom she considered family, still considered the restaurant as their favorite hangout.

“I can tell you everybody’s name who walks through that door. There isn’t another restaurant in town that you can do that,” said Rader.

Pappy’s is known for being the oldest restaurant in Springfield, with also having the oldest liquor license. According to the Pappy’s website, the location was built in 1903, and served the neighborhood as Frank Plummer’s Grocery and then a brief shoe repair business until the late 1920′s.

In 1926, the shoe repair place turned into a cafe to serve those going to a nearby hospital. The owners, George and Mary Bills, purchased the first liquor license after prohibition ended in 1933. By the 1970′s, the cafe changed ownership and became Pappy’s Place.

“There’s 120 years of following here, of family, generation after generation after generation that has come to Pappy’s. It’s just something that’s in their blood,” said Rader.

Since Susan and Wayne took ownership, they have made several enhancements to the property by adding live music, cooking equipment, and a covered patio.

According to the online listing, everything is for sale, with the exception of a few personal items. Rader hopes a new owner will keep the Pappy’s tradition alive.

“I want the right person to buy it. I want them to have the passion and love for it that I’ve had and that Wayne had. Some of the best memories of my life will be Pappy’s.”

Pappy’s Place is located at 941 and 947 N. Main Avenue and serves a wide variety of BBQ food. Rader will keep Pappy’s open until the next owner is found.

