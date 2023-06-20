Judge finds Tunas, Mo., man guilty of charges for involvement in death of baby

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A judge found a man from Tunas, Mo., guilty for the death of a baby. The judge convicted Brantly Scott of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

The two-month-old boy died in 2020.  Scott first told investigators the boy hit his head in a bouncer but later admitted to shaking the baby after attempting to calm the baby.

The judge found Scott not guilty to charges of child endangerment. A judge scheduled Scott’s sentencing for August.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
Pappy's Place
“I want the right person to buy it.” Historic Springfield restaurant goes on the market
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Tylinn White. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County man dragged by car near Marshfield; later arrested
Summer begins Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer Arrives Wednesday

Latest News

Springfield Police Department warns you to never leave your child alone in a car
Summer begins Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer Arrives Wednesday
Judge finds Tunas, Mo., man guilty of charges for involvement in death of baby
Organizations at Lake of the Ozarks training people to spot unsafe situations at bars, restaurants