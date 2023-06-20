Judge finds Tunas, Mo., man guilty of charges for involvement in death of baby

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A judge found a man from Tunas, Mo., guilty for the death of a baby. The judge convicted Brantly Scott of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

The two-month-old boy died in 2020. Scott first told investigators the boy hit his head in a bouncer but later admitted to shaking the baby after attempting to calm the baby.

The judge found Scott not guilty to charges of child endangerment. A judge scheduled Scott’s sentencing for August.

