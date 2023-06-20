Juneteenth event: Episcopal Church Diocese presents Liturgy of Lament at Springfield’s site of 1906 lynching

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Juneteenth marks a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

On Monday a group of around 50 people from Kansas City representing the Episcopal Church in the Diocese of West Missouri came to Springfield for a unique service as part of the holiday. Gathering with about 100 other people in Park Central Square that included Missouri Faith Voices, the NAACP and other local organizations, the group made the trip to learn more about Springfield’s 1906 lynching of three young black men in the square and to present a Liturgy of Lament.

The Bishop Provisional of West Missouri, the Rt. Rev. Diane M. Jardine Bruce, explained to the crowd why the event was taking place.

“In the spring of 2022 and 2023 I was brought to my knees during a visit to the Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration as well as the National Monument for Peace and Justice, both located in Montgomery, Alabama,” she said. “After I took a picture of the slabs with the names of all the men and women who had been lynched in Missouri I determined that part of our work of reconciliation in the Diocese is to go, bear witness and pray at these sites.”

After the ceremony Bishop Bruce gave more details on the growth of the idea.

“When I saw all the counties in Missouri where this happened I just knew we had to do something,” she said. “So I brought the idea back to our Diversity and Reconciliation Team and we came up with making it a part of the celebration of Juneteenth because we really want people to be aware that while emancipation happened, there’s still work to be done. There’s still a legacy of inequity that has to be addressed. And that’s why we decided to make Springfield our first stop. But we’ll be doing this every year at different sites around the state of Missouri. There’s a bunch of them.”

Between 1877 and 1950 at least 60 African-American victims were lynched in Missouri and three of those killed were at Springfield’s public square on April 14, 1906 when three young Black men were taken from jail by an angry mob of about 3,000 men and boys and hanged on the Gottfried Tower. Fred Coker and Horace Duncan had been falsely accused of assaulting a woman while Will Allen, who was a suspect in the murder of a former Confederate soldier, was murdered after the mob returned to the jail following the hangings of Coker and Duncan. Allen was then brought to the square, given a mock trial and met the same fate as Coker and Duncan.

“The most ironic thing is that the Gottfried Tower where the men were lynched and burned was a replica of the Statute of Liberty,” Missouri State University Sociology Professor Dr. Lyle Foster told the crowd at the ceremony. “The Gottfried brothers had come from Germany and built the tower as a tribute to the citizens of Springfield for supporting their businesses.”

“It should also be pointed out that it happened on Easter Weekend,” said Pastor Tracey Wolff of the Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church in Springfield. “So what does that say about the worshipping community of Springfield in 1906?”

“It just seems so un-Christian,” echoed Bishop Bruce. “How do you celebrate the death and resurrection of our Savior and then lynch three people?”

“We cannot fully celebrate Juneteenth without connecting-the-dots of the price that’s been paid and the continued fight for freedom,” Foster said at the service.

According to a recent poll by the Washington Post, many African-Americans feel that that fight is not going well.

51 percent of the Black respondents to the poll said they expect racism to get worse in the future with 37 percent expecting it to stay the same. Only 11 percent say they expect things to get better.

“I’m in that 11 percent,” said Pastor T.J. Appleby with the Sanctuary of Praise Church of God in Christ.

The Springfield pastor took his part of the Monday service to talk about what’s ahead.

“Let the healing begin,” he told the crowd. “The tragic event that occurred here in 1906 has forever placed a moral stain on the legacy of this city. It’s a stain that no political spin can whitewash through dishonest justification. This stain can only be washed away through the application of brotherly love. The brotherly love that Jesus spoke about when he said we ought to love our neighbors as ourselves.”

Afterwards Pastor Appleby explained why he’s one of the 11 percent with a more optimistic outlook on racism.

“I’m also a part-time school bus driver,” he said. “So I get to hear these middle schoolers sitting right behind me on the bus. These kids have no inkling about there being a problem with the color of somebody’s skin. They could care less. They laugh and hold hands with each other. And one day they’re going to be in-charge. They’re just rebellious enough that their parents who might be racist won’t be able to get them to change their minds. They have their own truth that everybody is the same.”

And to those who’d rather ignore or not acknowledge the city’s past moment of infamy?

“I’m hoping we can pray our way forward,” Bishop Bruce said.

“Some people don’t understand the value of the truth,” Pastor Appleby added. “Jesus said you should know the truth and the truth will set you free. There’s no reason to be constrained by what is true. You take that truth and work on it to make things better.”

“To continue to remember what happened is an obligation that we all have,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. “It is dangerous to bury your head in the sand and dangerous to not acknowledge it. It’s a healing to come to grips with it and say as was said here today, ‘Never again!’”

