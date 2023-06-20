Legendary rocker Alice Cooper announces tour stop in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Legendary rocker Alice Cooper will appear in Springfield on his Too Close for Comfort Tour!

Cooper will rock Juanita K. Hammons on Tuesday, August 15. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors. He regularly tours, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics he’s best known for. Having recently returned to the concert trail, Alice insists he’s motivated to continue touring and recording albums, as well as making time for other projects, including most recently, Alice’s widely praised 2018 performance as King Herod in NBC-TV’s live production of Jesus Christ Superstar on Easter Sunday.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $46 to $179.50 (plus applicable fees). You can buy tickets at the Hammons Hall box office, by phone at 417-836-7678, and online at HammonsHall.com.

PLEASE NOTE: HammonsHall.com and MissouriStateTix.com are the ONLY official online ticketing services for Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts events. Tickets sold online at any other web location may reflect inflated pricing and/or speculative seating options. Juanita K. Hammons Hall cannot assume responsibility for unauthorized ticket purchases.

