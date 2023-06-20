Search resumes for missing actor Julian Sands in Southern California mountains

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over the weekend.(San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - The search for British actor Julian Sands resumed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old actor was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff took part in the search in remote areas across Mount Baldy on Saturday.

They were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, but officials say they still haven’t found Sands.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteers clocking in more than 500 hours of search time.

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for the actor.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24,” and the movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.”

