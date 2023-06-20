Silver Dollar City delivers joy and connection for critically ill children

Families Come Together for a Memorable Day at the Theme Park(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The early morning hours at Silver Dollar City are pretty quiet. The park doesn’t open until 9:30 a.m., though visitors had already begun forming lines outside the gates much earlier.

Amidst the stillness, Grand Exposition Central Square buzzed with activity Tuesday, hosting a special event organized by Give Kids The World Village. This Florida-based non-profit organization, known for providing critically ill children and their families with extraordinary experiences, is hosting its second Summer Road Trip.

Families who had previously enjoyed Give Kids The World Village had gathered, looking forward to a day of fun and connection. As the DJ pumped up the energy, families savored a free breakfast.

The Crug-Wierda family, like many others, eagerly anticipated the day’s festivities.

“It’s an opportunity for us to forget about Kylie’s medical condition and focus on family and fun and having a wonderful time,” Natalie Crug-Wierda says.

Her daughter Kylie, a vibrant second-grader with cystic fibrosis, faces daily treatments and a strict medication regimen due to this progressive genetic disease. However, on Tuesday, Kylie and her siblings had their sights set on something more thrilling, the roller coasters that awaited them.

For families attending the event, it was about much more than just rides and complimentary food. It was a chance to reconnect and find solace in shared experiences.

“So many times when parents have a child with a critical illness, they feel like they’re alone. This helps them go -- oh my goodness, you’re here in my community. How can we share? How can we learn from others?” Pamela Landwirth, President and CEO of Give Kids The World, says.

As the day progressed, Kylie’s family celebrated the milestones they had achieved in managing her medical condition. They are excited about experiencing a different kind of treat.

“The goal is to get, I heard there’s ice cream here, so that’s our next step. To get ice cream for breakfast,” Mrs. Crug-Wierda said.

And indeed, they did.

Give Kids The World Village’s road trip will continue on Wednesday, stopping at Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Mo.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

