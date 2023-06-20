ON YOUR SIDE: What to know before building a pool

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures begin reaching the 90s, some people may want to take the plunge and put in a backyard pool.

The Better Business Bureau says doing your homework is essential so you don’t get in over your head. Consumer protection advocates suggest talking to people you know who have pools. That word-of-mouth information can help you steer you towards a reliable contractor.

Experts also recommend getting at least three estimates so you know exactly what’s being offered and what it’ll cost. And never pay the total amount before the job is finished.

Consumer advocates also say you should check if contractors offer warranty services and get everything in writing.

Staying quite warm for today & the next few days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer Arrives Wednesday

