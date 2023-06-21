CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kayla Michelle Brauch, 32 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kayla Michelle Brauch. The 32-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Springfield police describe her as approximately 5′04″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives say Brauch may have dyed her hair blonde. She has the letter M tattooed on her right hand, and a butterfly with stars on her left wrist with the date 7-23-12. She also has the name Pattison tattooed on the inside of her index finger.

Investigators believe Kayla Brauch is in the Springfield area. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.

