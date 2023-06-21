Kansas LHP Stone Hewlett commits to Arkansas baseball

Arkansas baseball logo
Arkansas baseball logo(Source: Arkansas Razorbacks)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas baseball landed its first pitcher out of the transfer portal this offseason, the Diamond Hogs getting a commit from Kansas left-hander Stone Hewlett.

The junior reliever had a career-high 42 strikeouts to just 13 walks in 42.1 innings for the Jayhawks this year.

Hewlett had a 4.68 ERA, recording a team-leading 3 saves.

He’s the fifth transfer portal addition for the Razorbacks this offseason.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pappy's Place
“I want the right person to buy it.” Historic Springfield restaurant goes on the market
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Death row inmate convicted of killing Lebanon, Mo., couple in 2010 dies
Legendary rocker Alice Cooper will appear in Springfield on his Too Close for Comfort...
Legendary rocker Alice Cooper announces tour stop in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case