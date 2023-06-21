Lynch holds the Tigers to 1 hit in 7 innings as the struggling Royals win

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and relief pitcher Scott Barlow greet each other after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Lynch allowed one hit over seven innings for his first major league win in almost 11 months, and the struggling Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Kansas City had lost 12 of 13. Matt Beaty, making his first start for the Royals, drove in the only run with a sixth-inning double.

Aroldis Chapman walked the bases loaded in the eighth, but Spencer Torkelson grounded into an inning-ending force at second.

Javier Báez doubled with one out in the ninth for Detroit, but Scott Barlow retired the next two hitters for his eighth save, completing the two-hitter.

The Tigers were shut out for the 10th time this season and the sixth time in their last 20 games.

Lynch (1-3) had gone 0-9 in 15 starts since beating the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 1 last year. He struck out two and walked two. The only hit off him was Andy Ibañez’s one-out single in the fourth.

Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen (2-5) permitted one run on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven and stranded eight runners.

The Royals had a chance in the first, but second baseman Zack Short threw out Nick Pratto at the plate when he tried to score from second on an infield single.

Kansas City left six runners on base in the first four innings. In the sixth, Maikel Garcia singled and went to second on a wild pitch before scoring on Beaty’s double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) threw a bullpen and is scheduled to face hitters on Saturday. Two more of Detroit’s injured starters, LHP Tarik Skubal (elbow) and RHP Matt Manning (foot), are set to make rehab starts this week for Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their three-game series Wednesday afternoon, with Detroit LHP Matthew Boyd (4-5, 5.60 ERA) facing RHP Brady Singer (4-6, 6.33).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

