NASA probe to pass within 5 million miles of sun’s surface later this year

By David Amelotti
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Summer has arrived with the kickoff of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. The long day is created because the northern hemisphere is tipped closest to the sun.

Of course, the human race continues to learn new information about the burning star. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is preparing for its closest pass of the sun on December 2024. The probe will be within five million miles of the sun’s surface.

Associate Director of Flight Programs in NASA’s Heliophysics Division, Nicole Rayl, said something else NASA is tracking is extra solar activity. She said there are no threats to human health, but this activity could cause some interruptions in the next year.

“We will see more interruptions into radio, navigation, it could impact power and power supply with a large event,” Rayl explained. “One other thing we like to think about going back to the moon and our human crews, and how we keep our humans outside the protective bubble of the earth safe with things like shielding or not planning missions when we have these active solar events.”

Rayl is excited for two solar eclipses to take place in the next year.

There is the Ring of Fire annular eclipse on October 15 and a full eclipse on April 8, 2024. Rayl said these will be visible for the 48 continental states.

NASA has created a variety of interactive resources for you to learn about the fun solar developments happening this year. To find these projects and tools for both kids and adults, click here to head to NASA’s website.

