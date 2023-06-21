Neighbors in an Ozark subdivision say they’re fed up with crime

ozark subdivision
ozark subdivision(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some people living in Ozark say a thief has been targeting their neighborhood and it was all caught on camera.

“It was a very bold move to (do it) right during the daylight,” said Michael Burnside.

Surveillance video taken outside his home in the Ozark Sunday morning shows a man burglarizing his vehicle.

“He pulled up next to my pickup truck. Unfortunately, it was the one night that I did not lock it. He just opened the door easily and as quickly as he could, got everything out,” he said.

Burnside says the thief took off with some cash, credit cards, and tools.

“He didn’t hide his face. He had a ball cap on. He wasn’t trying to hide very well. I swear he looked up at our camera. I’m pretty sure he knew it was there,” explained Burnside.

He says his truck wasn’t the only vehicle hit by the same thief in the Grand Haven subdivision.

“We have a neighborhood Facebook page,” he said. That’s how we found out other neighbors had their stuff stolen out of their vehicles also. Everybody here has security cameras. We’ve got lots of footage of him but nobody got a license plate.”

It’s why the Burnside family reached out to us for help. They are hoping that someone would recognize the burglar and his vehicle.

Burnside said, “We’re going to install more cameras. That way we can be able to read their license plate and have better angles of everything. From what I hear other neighbors are doing the same.”

He says they are banding together to take a stand against prowlers.

“It just shows other people that want to do this same crime you know that hey look you’re being watched don’t attempt to do this. You are posted very much all over the internet right now with your vehicle and your face. Good luck trying to hide,” said Burnside.

The Ozark Police Department is actively investigating this string of break-ins.

If you have any information you’re asked to give them a call.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
Pappy's Place
“I want the right person to buy it.” Historic Springfield restaurant goes on the market
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Tylinn White. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County man dragged by car near Marshfield; later arrested
Summer begins Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer Arrives Wednesday

Latest News

Organizations at Lake of the Ozarks are training people to spot unsafe situations at bars,...
Organizations host Safe Bars Training at Lake of the Ozarks
The number of yearly car thefts with children inside is rising and there are other dangers as...
Safety organization warns of potential dangers of leaving children alone in car (even for a short time)
Springfield Police Department warns you to never leave your child alone in a car
Summer begins Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer Arrives Wednesday