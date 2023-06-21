Neighbors in an Ozark subdivision say they’re fed up with crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some people living in Ozark say a thief has been targeting their neighborhood and it was all caught on camera.

“It was a very bold move to (do it) right during the daylight,” said Michael Burnside.

Surveillance video taken outside his home in the Ozark Sunday morning shows a man burglarizing his vehicle.

“He pulled up next to my pickup truck. Unfortunately, it was the one night that I did not lock it. He just opened the door easily and as quickly as he could, got everything out,” he said.

Burnside says the thief took off with some cash, credit cards, and tools.

“He didn’t hide his face. He had a ball cap on. He wasn’t trying to hide very well. I swear he looked up at our camera. I’m pretty sure he knew it was there,” explained Burnside.

He says his truck wasn’t the only vehicle hit by the same thief in the Grand Haven subdivision.

“We have a neighborhood Facebook page,” he said. That’s how we found out other neighbors had their stuff stolen out of their vehicles also. Everybody here has security cameras. We’ve got lots of footage of him but nobody got a license plate.”

It’s why the Burnside family reached out to us for help. They are hoping that someone would recognize the burglar and his vehicle.

Burnside said, “We’re going to install more cameras. That way we can be able to read their license plate and have better angles of everything. From what I hear other neighbors are doing the same.”

He says they are banding together to take a stand against prowlers.

“It just shows other people that want to do this same crime you know that hey look you’re being watched don’t attempt to do this. You are posted very much all over the internet right now with your vehicle and your face. Good luck trying to hide,” said Burnside.

The Ozark Police Department is actively investigating this string of break-ins.

If you have any information you’re asked to give them a call.

