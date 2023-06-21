Nixa city leaders earmark money for pool repairs

The Nixa community pool has been closed for weeks due to an underground leak.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa City Council authorized the Nixa Parks and Recreation Department to spend $100,000 on repairs for the community pool.

Money for these emergency repairs will come from the aquatics reserve account. The purpose of this savings account is to cover pool-related repairs and maintenance.

The city has yet to open the pool because of a leak. Park officials say a contractor can begin the work soon. The repair requires digging under a portion of the concrete pool deck to get to the leaking pipe fitting. Crews will also assess whether that is the only section of pipe that needs to be replaced and whether any rock or dirt under the pool needs to be filled in before repairs can be completed and the pool deck patched with fresh concrete.

Park officials say there is no timeline for reopening the pool, as the repair process will depend on some variable factors.

