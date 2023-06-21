Nixa School Board bans four books after special meeting

The three other books were retained with some requiring parent permission
Nixa School Board book meeting
Nixa School Board book meeting(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A special school board meeting took place Tuesday night in Nixa to discuss banning books.

The meeting comes after the new state law regarding “obscene” material in libraries. Parents requested books removed from libraries through the review committee process.

”If you don’t draw a red line and stop the infiltration of harmful books into our schools, the floodgates will open, and the Nixa we know, and love will cease to exist,” said Mary Hernandez, a community member.

”What is best for all students should not be decided by a vocal minority of parents acting on behalf of their very personal opinions,” said Edward Eiche, Nixa Alumni.

The three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting brought out a packed room, including 28 public speakers.

The following books were being submitted for reconsideration under the review in light of Mo. Rev. Stat. 573.550.

  • “Blankets” by Craig Thompson (Banned)
  • “Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel” by Margaret Atwood (Banned)
  • “Maus” by Art Spiegelman (Retained)

The following books were submitted through the review committee process with the board’s decision in parentheses:

  • “Empire of Storms” by Sarah Maas (Retained with Parent Permission)
  • “Lucky” by Alice Sebold (Retained with Parent Permission)
  • “Something Happened in Our Town” by Marianne Celano & Marietta Collins (Banned)
  • “Unpregnant” by Jenni Hendricks & Ted Caplan (Banned)

