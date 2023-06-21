Organizations host Safe Bars Training at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Many are learning what to look for to keep themselves out of an unsafe situation. That was the lesson from a Lake of the Ozarks domestic violence group and a sexual assault prevention group. The organizations work together to create training for people to know how to spot unsafe situations at Bars and Restaurants.

One in four women and 1 in 26 men have experienced rape. Tuesday, the Sexual Assault Prevention Partnership and Citizens Against Domestic Violence held a Safe Bars Training open to the public.

”A training that can be attended to teach intervention to prevent sexual assault and sexual violence within restaurant establishments,” said Lacey Crowe, one of the trainers.

”I’m very passionate about this training because I would like for everybody in this community to get the opportunity to know how to intervene and how to potentially prevent a sexual assault from happening,” said Crowe.

The training had different tips for people to be on the lookout for, such as intervening when you see something, but in a safe way. Tell a security guard or restaurant worker if you see something out of the ordinary and document things you see. You never know if the police will come back asking for information.

Law enforcement also attended.

”People realize that this is an important training. It’s important for us to be aware of what’s going on in our own community. So we weren’t going to pass up this opportunity,” said Sgt. Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Often, sexual assault can go unreported.

”There’s also the added kind of that variable of the possibility of someone being drugged. We haven’t really taken a lot of reports of that. And I wonder if that’s because it’s not happening or B, it’s because someone realizes that it happened days and even weeks afterward,” said Sgt. Hines.

The next training is Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m.. and the main branch of Central Bank in Osage Beach.

