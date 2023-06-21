‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis was captured in a sweet moment holding his new granddaughter on Father’s Day.

Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared photos on Instagram of her father holding his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Baby Louetta was born in April.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

In March, Bruce Willis’ family said that the 68-year-old actor was stepping away from acting due to his declining health. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which then progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pappy's Place
“I want the right person to buy it.” Historic Springfield restaurant goes on the market
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Death row inmate convicted of killing Lebanon, Mo., couple in 2010 dies
ozark subdivision
Neighbors in an Ozark, Mo., subdivision say they’re fed up with crime
Legendary rocker Alice Cooper will appear in Springfield on his Too Close for Comfort...
Legendary rocker Alice Cooper announces tour stop in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

A prepared dish of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda,...
US regulators approve the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat
FILE - This Jan. 8, 2019, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Jimcy...
The sex abuse convictions of a man at the center of a tribal sovereignty ruling have been reversed
A health professional shows doses of Monkeypox vaccines at the Edison municipal vaccination...
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering mpox vaccines for those considered high risk
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
Rain chances increase this weekend