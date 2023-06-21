Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering mpox vaccines for those considered high risk

A health professional shows doses of Monkeypox vaccines at the Edison municipal vaccination...
A health professional shows doses of Monkeypox vaccines at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris Wednesday July 27, 2022. The World Health Organization says the global outbreak of mpox, which initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.(Alain Jocard, Pool via AP, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - With more summer gatherings increasing opportunities for exposure, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering mpox vaccines at no cost to those who are considered high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While reported cases have fallen dramatically since last summer, the CDC says the risk of a resurgence of the virus is likely substantial.

The virus does not spread easily without close, prolonged, often skin-to-skin contact with someone who is experiencing symptoms, such as:

  • Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, sores, or body fluids.
  • Contact includes hugging, kissing, massaging, sexual activity, or talking closely.
  • Close, prolonged contact with respiratory droplets or oral fluids from a person with mpox.
  • Touching items such as clothing, bedding, towels, or surfaces used by someone with mpox.

The CDC recommends the two-dose mpox vaccination for:

  • Those exposed to someone with mpox.
  • Men who have sex with men and have more than one sexual partner.
  • People who have engaged in sexual activity in the past six months in exchange for money.
  • Those who have had sex or other close, personal contact at commercial sex venues or at large public events in a geographic area where mpox transmission is occurring.
  • People who have sex partners with any of the above risks.
  • Those who anticipate experiencing any of the above risks.

A map of providers currently offering the mpox vaccine and a registration form to receive the vaccination at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department can be found at vaccine417.com.

Mpox symptoms are generally mild. Most people who contract the virus can recover at home. However, symptoms of mpox can range from unpleasant to painful and can become severe. Mpox typically starts with flu-like symptoms, with a blistery rash appearing 1 to 3 days after the onset of a fever, but symptoms may vary. More information on mpox, how it spreads, and its symptoms is available at vaccine417.com.

