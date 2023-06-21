Springfield Salvation Army’s majors announce retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Major Jon and Kris Augenstein of Springfield’s Salvation Army announced their retirement.

The couple has served as officers for the Salvation Army for 28 years, with their last three years serving the Springfield Corps.

Before they arrived in Springfield in 2020, they spent 25 years serving in various communities in the Central United States, including corps appointments in Mason City, Iowa; Wichita, Kansas; and Flint, Michigan.

Upon arriving at Springfield, they shared their passion for sharing God’s Word through Bible Study and preaching, ministering to people, men, women, and children alike. They stated they valued authenticity and transparency and were eager to work with a leadership team to enhance the Army’s work and ministry serving the community, especially those marginalized. Since arriving here at the Springfield Corps, the majors have worked tirelessly to see the Army’s mission of serving others stay at the forefront of all we do.

“I hope to see a Salvation Army growing to meet the current and emerging needs and be a leading force in meeting the needs of the many here in Springfield, all while at the same time being done in a way that demonstrates the dignity and worth of every individual in God’s image,” said Major Jon Augenstein.

“The Salvation Army’s mission statement is to meet human needs in His name without discrimination, and I believe that our Springfield Corps exemplifies this by the work and compassion they put forward every day,” Major Kris Augenstein added.

Upon retirement, the majors will be able to spend more time with their children and grandchildren and be involved with The Salvation Army church in their hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin.

An announcement regarding the Salvation Army’s new Corps Officers will follow in the upcoming weeks.

